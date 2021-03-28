Meet Nemo, the peacock spider

animals Reading level: green

A newly discovered species of peacock spider with a bright orange face has been named after the clownfish from hit animated* movie Finding Nemo.

The Nemo peacock spider is just the size of a grain of rice but is a big deal to Museums Victoria arachnologist* Joseph Schubert, who has released new research describing the species in international life science journal Evolutionary Systematics.

“It has a really vibrant orange face with white stripes on it, which kind of looks like a clownfish, so I thought Nemo would be a really suitable name for it,” Mr Schubert said.

The Nemo peacock spider was discovered by citizen scientist Sheryl Holliday near Mount Gambier in South Australia.

Ms Holliday is an ecological* field officer for Nature Glenelg Trust and posted photographs of some of the spiders she found onto a peacock spider appreciation* page on Facebook.

Mr Schubert saw the photographs and contacted Ms Holliday, who then who sent him some live specimens* in the post so he could study them.

“It’s really important that citizen scientists get out there and are looking for things because scientists like myself can’t be everywhere at once,” Mr Schubert said.

“Roughly only 30 per cent of Australia’s biodiversity* has been formally documented scientifically, so this means we could be losing species before we even knew that they existed.”

Peacock spiders, which have the scientific name Maratus, are found in backyards across Australia.

To the eye, they often appear as brownish, hopping specks. But their amazing true colours and behaviours are revealed under a microscope or macro lens* of a camera.

Some have vivid* colours of purple, green or red, and patterns and shapes that can look like elephant heads, arrows or skeletons.

Their jumping movements are actually an elaborate* dance, with the male using his movements to try to attract a female — making them an internet hit, especially when music is added to video footage!

The Nemo peacock spider, scientifically known as Maratus nemo, is the 92nd species of peacock spider discovered.

Mr Schubert, 23, has scientifically described 13 new species of peacock spiders, including seven last year.

“I think peacock spiders have captured the public’s attention because they’re really, really cute,” Mr Schubert said.

“They’ve got these massive forward-facing eyes and you can kind of relate to them more than you could like a huntsman.”

Mr Schubert believes there are more undiscovered peacock spiders out there.

“We’re just starting to scratch the surface. I’m actively looking for new species,” he said.

Nemo the peacock spider

GLOSSARY

animated: made using drawings or cartoons

made using drawings or cartoons arachnologist: scientist who studies spiders

scientist who studies spiders ecological: to do with living things and their environment

to do with living things and their environment appreciation: enjoyment of something

enjoyment of something specimens: individual examples of a species

individual examples of a species biodiversity: variety of plant and animal life

variety of plant and animal life macro lens: for shooting big close-ups

for shooting big close-ups vivid: bright, lively

bright, lively elaborate: complex, having many parts

