Meet Narwhal the Little Magical Fluffy Unicon

animals Reading level: green

An abandoned puppy with a tail on his head is being called a “magical unicorn” after being rescued.

The pup, who goes by the name Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn, was found by Mac’s Mission, a rescue organisation in Missouri, US.

Mac’s Mission explained: “The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!”

Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn

Narwhal was found with a foot injury, the tiny little tail centred between his adorable eyes, and with an older dog, possibly a dachshund and wire-haired terrier mix.

The rescue group, which is known for taking in special-needs animals, confirmed the tail doesn’t move on its own.

If the tail ends up causing health problems, they will get it removed when he is “old enough and healthy to endure* a surgery.”

“Normally if one of our pups issues are completely cosmetic* we do not do surgery,” Mac’s Mission wrote on its Facebook page.

After getting checked by Dr Brian Heuring, a vet at Cape Small Animal Clinic, he said there’s no “real reason at this time for the unicorn tail to be removed.”

Thousands of people have confessed their obsession for the unicorn pup’s cuteness on the Mac’s Mission Facebook page.

Others think Narwahl should be a permanent member of the Mac’s Mission team.

Dajuanna Decelle said: “I think you should keep him and use him as a therapy dog to teach kids and others to accept the differences we see in others.

“That being different and unique* isn’t a bad thing.”

Thankfully the tail doesn’t bother Narwhal.

Narwhal has not yet been put up for adoption as the rescue group wants to let him grow and monitor* if the tail becomes a problem.

This article was originally published in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

ONE-IN-A-MILLION DEER

Meanwhile, in Michigan, US, a buck deer is roaming the forest with three antlers.

A man unknowingly photographed the deer in the forest and didn’t realise it had an extra antler until he looked more closely at the photo sometime later.

Steve Lindberg posted the photo to his Facebook page where he regularly shares pictures from the outdoors.

Two days later he posted another photo of the deer, “just to dispel any photoshop (sic) rumours.”

Vet Steve Edwards of Lakeview, Michigan, says the deer is normal and healthy. Dr Edwards said it’s possible that something happened when the deer was an embryo before birth and told the Detroit Free Press that the three-antler deer is probably a “one-in-a-million thing.”

GLOSSARY

endure: put up with

put up with cosmetic: to do with looks

to do with looks unique: the only one like it

the only one like it monitor: watch

EXTRA READING

Life-changing day for man with 14 toes

Humans can’t resist those sad, puppy dog eyes

First known case of dolphin adopting whale calf

Amputee footballer having a ‘red-hot crack’

QUICK QUIZ

What does the puppy have on his head? What health problems did Narwhal have when he was found? What could Narwhal help with if he stays on the mission team? Why hasn’t Narwhal been put up for adoption yet? What is a possible cause of the deer’s third antler?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Finding Narwhal a family

Narwhal is not yet up for adoption, but it sounds like when he is there will be lots of people hoping to welcome him to their family. What a tough job Mac’s Mission will have choosing the best owner to love and care for him! Think about what details they might consider in choosing him a family and design an application form that could be used to assess the candidates. The application form should be one A4 page in size and include questions that allow potential owners to show what a good life they can give to the pup.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

There is a strong message in this news article that the things that are “imperfect” about us are often the things that makes us unique and wonderful. Write a paragraph to explain something that is unique and wonderful about you.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Personal and Social Capability

VCOP ACTIVITY

After reading the article, with a partner, highlight all the openers you can find in blue. Discuss if they are powerful and varied openers or not. Why do you think the journalist has used a mix of simple and power openers? Would you change any, and why?

HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you think Narwhal should have his unicorn tail removed?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors