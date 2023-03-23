animals Reading level: green

A cow that looks like this is absolutely unherd of.

This beaming bovine*, affectionately named Happy, was born on a stud farm* in Ripplebrook, Victoria, earlier this month.

Farmers Megan and Barry Coster breed about 700 calves a year, but Happy’s markings make him one of a kind.

“We’ve seen some number sevens or love hearts on the head and a few strange markings, but we’ve never seen anything that resembles a smiley face before,” Mrs Coster told the ABC.

When Mr Coster discovered the new born during his morning rounds of the farm, he immediately sent a photo of the calf to his wife.

She initially had reservations* about the legitimacy* of the markings, believing them to be some sort of practical joke.

“I couldn’t believe it – I actually zoomed in at first to make sure that none of our workers had added some extra lines or anything,” she said.

Happy’s markings have ensured he has a place on the farm forever, as both a pet and a lawnmower.

“He’ll be around for a while,” Mrs Coster said.

GLOSSARY

bovine: relating to a cow or cattle

relating to a cow or cattle stud farm: a place where animals are kept for breeding

a place where animals are kept for breeding reservations: an expression of doubt

an expression of doubt legitimacy: a fair and acceptable reason

QUICK QUIZ

Why is the cow called Happy? How many calves do Megan and Barry Coster breed a year? What other strange markings has this couple seen on cows? What did Megan initially think the workers had done to the cow to make it look like it was smiling? What will Happy’s job be on the farm?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Write a Book

Write and create illustrations for a four page kid’s story or picture book inspired by Happy the calf.

Time: allow 60 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English

2. Extension

Do you know what causes the different markings on animals like Happy? Brainstorm some ideas and then use your research skills to check if your ideas are correct.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science

VCOP ACTIVITY

Happy Spreads Joy

You can’t help but smile when you see Happy’s markings. Think of a way Happy could become the ambassador for some dairy advertising. Write a campaign pitch for Megan and Barry Coster explaining your idea and why Happy would be the ideal candidate to represent your product.

Remember to be respectful, as Happy is a much-loved animal, but also persuasive by outlining good reasons for them to consider your pitch.