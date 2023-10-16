READING LEVEL: GREEN

In a heart-pounding scene, a man has become an internet sensation* for documenting* a daring rescue mission to save his dog from a wild kangaroo.

The video was shared by the Mildura Martial Arts school in Victoria, and it quickly went viral on TikTok, amassing more than 2.5 million views in just 10 hours.

Despite his expertise* in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu*, the man admitted his skills were put to the test when he leapt into action to save his dog from the towering* “7ft kangaroo”.

In the video, humorously captioned* “Martial arts are for everyone, even kangaroos”, the kangaroo is seen holding the dog just above the water’s surface.

A man filmed the moment he saved his dog from a kangaroo. Picture: Tik Tok

The kangaroo flexed its muscle as the man retreated to shore. Just look at those claws. Picture: Tik Tok

With great determination, the man rushes in to rescue his distressed pet, telling the kangaroo, “Let my dog go!”

Moments later, the video captures the kangaroo making a sudden move toward the man, with its claws and arm visible, before the screen goes black, plunging* into the water.

The sounds of a scuffle* can be heard before the video returns, showing the kangaroo standing tall in the river, facing the man, while the dog is finally safe.

The man splashes water at the kangaroo before making his way back to shore, laughing to himself while exchanging words with the unflinching* kangaroo.

People from around the world were left puzzled by this encounter with a creature considered an iconic* part of Australian culture* and wildlife.

One person asked, “So do kangaroos eat dogs?”

FACTS ABOUT KANGAROOS

A kangaroo and her joey at Look at Me Now Headland in NSW. Picture: News Regional Media

1. Marsupial mums

Kangaroos are marsupials, which means they carry and nurse their babies in a pouch on their belly. A baby kangaroo is called a joey. When joeys are born, they’re only about the size of a jellybean. After birth, they crawl into their mother’s pouch to continue growing.

2. Super ears

Kangaroos have excellent hearing, and their ears can move independently, allowing them to listen for sounds coming from different directions.

Kangaroos inside Central Gardens in Merrylands live alongside brush tail and ring tail possums. Picture: AAP/Angelo Velardo

3. Built for speed and distance

While a comfortable travel speed for these marsupials is around 25 km/h, they can reach speeds of 70 km/h. They can jump more than nine meters in a single hop, making them some of the best jumpers in the animal kingdom.

4. No sweat

Kangaroos don’t sweat like humans do. Instead, they lick their arms to cool down because they have special sweat glands in their skin.

5. Great swimmers

While they’re known for their hopping, kangaroos are also good swimmers. They can use their powerful legs to swim if they need to cross water.

There are more than two kangaroos per person in Australia. Picture: Zoe Phillips

6. Four types

There are four different kangaroo species; red, eastern grey, western grey and antilopine kangaroos, with the red kangaroo being the largest.

7. Human connection

Even though we look very different, scientists discovered that kangaroos and humans share a family connection that goes back an astonishing 150 million years. Our genes have some parts that are almost the same, making kangaroos a fantastic key to unlocking the secrets of our own history.

Interestingly, there are more kangaroos in Australia than people, with more than two kangaroos for every person in this country

Kangaroo facts quiz:

What is a baby kangaroo called? How do kangaroos cool down when it’s hot? How fast can kangaroos jump in a single hop? What special feature of kangaroos allows them to listen for sounds from different directions? How many different kangaroo species are there, and which one is the largest? What surprising connection do scientists discover between kangaroos and humans in terms of genes? In Australia, how many kangaroos are there for every person?

GLOSSARY

internet sensation: a person, video, image, or piece of content that becomes extremely popular and widely known on the internet

a person, video, image, or piece of content that becomes extremely popular and widely known on the internet documenting: making a record or a video of something

making a record or a video of something expertise: knowing a lot about something and being very good at it

knowing a lot about something and being very good at it Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: a type of sport or fighting style

a type of sport or fighting style towering: extremely tall or very high

extremely tall or very high captioned: adding words or a message to a picture or video

adding words or a message to a picture or video surface: t he top layer or the outside of something

he top layer or the outside of something plunging: falling quickly into something

falling quickly into something scuffle : a noisy, messy fight or argument

: a noisy, messy fight or argument unflinching: not getting scared or backing down

not getting scared or backing down encounter: a meeting or an unexpected meeting with someone or something

a meeting or an unexpected meeting with someone or something iconic: something very famous and important

something very famous and important culture: the customs, beliefs, and way of life of a group of people

QUICK QUIZ

What made the man in the story an “internet sensation”? How did the kangaroo’s behavior change when the man approached to rescue his dog? Name the style of martial arts the man did What did the man do to rescue his dog from the kangaroo? What happened to the dog in the story?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Man vs Roo

What are some of the human physical and social characteristics that this fighting kangaroo displays? List them below:

Did you know kangaroos could be this vicious? Explain your answer.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Why do you think this kangaroo was trying to hold this man’s dog in the water?

This happens quite regularly and they use water to their advantage when they are scared.

What could you do to protect your pet dogs around them?

Time: allow 10 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Personal and Social, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Proper noun police

A proper noun is a noun that names a particular person, place or thing. It always has a capital letter.

How many proper nouns can you find within this article? Find them all and sort them into the category of name, place, time (date/month).

Can you find any proper nouns included in your writing?

What are they?

Can you sort them into their categories?