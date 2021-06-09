Magawa the brave rat ready for well-earned retirement

animals Reading level: green

After five years of sniffing out landmines and other explosives in Cambodia, Magawa the rat is retiring.

The African giant pouched rat is the most successful rodent trained by and working for a Belgian non-profit organisation called APOPO.

Last year, Magawa won a UK charity’s top civilian* award for animal bravery — an honour until then only awarded to dogs.

“Although still in good health, he (Magawa) has reached a retirement age and is clearly starting to slow down,” APOPO said. “It is time.”

Magawa has cleared more than 141,000sqm of land, the equivalent of about 20 soccer fields, sniffing out 71 landmines and 38 items of unexploded ordnance*, according to APOPO.

Landmines are explosives or bombs buried just under the surface of the ground. They are designed to explode if walked or driven over. Experts estimate there are between four million and 10 million unexploded landmines still to be found in Cambodia, buried there during wars including the civil war* in the 1960s and ’70s.

While many rodents can be trained to detect scents and will work at repetitive* tasks for food rewards, APOPO decided that African giant pouched rats were best suited to landmine clearance because their size allows them to walk across mine fields without triggering the explosives — and do it much more quickly than people. They also live up to eight years.

Magawa is part of a group of rats bred for this purpose. He was born in Tanzania in 2014, and in 2016, moved to Cambodia’s northwestern city of Siem Reap, home of the famous Angkor temples, to begin his bomb-sniffing career.

In retirement, Magawa will live in his same cage as before and follow the same daily routine, but won’t be going out to the minefields anymore, said Lily Shallom, an APOPO spokeswoman.

He’ll be fed the same food, have playtime every day and get regular exercise and health checks. He eats mostly fresh fruit and vegetables, plus small sun-dried fish for protein and pellets for vitamins and fibre. For 20-30 minutes a day he is released into a larger cage with play equipment such as a sandbox and a running wheel.

APOPO also works with programs in Angola, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to clear millions of mines left behind from wars.

More than 60 million people in 59 countries continue to be threatened by landmines and unexploded ordnance. In 2018, landmines and other remnants of war killed or injured 6897 people, the group said.

GLOSSARY

civilian: a person not in the defence or police forces

a person not in the defence or police forces ordnance: weapons, including explosives such as landmines and bombs

weapons, including explosives such as landmines and bombs civil war: war within a country, rather than with another country

war within a country, rather than with another country repetitive: happens again and again

EXTRA READING

Magawa the rat wins bravery award

Dog becomes essential worker during pandemic

Special police medal for hero dog Max

Teaching bees to save lives

QUICK QUIZ

What species is Magawa? What is Magawa’s job? Where is he from and where does he live now? What animal usually receives the bravery award? Why are there so many landmines in Cambodia?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Retirement Life for a Hero

Magawa the award-winning rat has reached retirement age for the life of a rat. He’s sniffed out 71 landmines and cleared hundreds of thousands of square metres of land. How do you think Magawa should be rewarded for his tireless and dangerous work and how should he live out the rest of his rat years?

Magawa’s Retirement Rewards:

–

–

–

Where/How should Magawa live now?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Critical and Creative thinking

2. Extension

Work with a partner and try to come up with some other ways to detect and clear landmines before they kill and injure more people. Using rats is a great idea because they are light enough not to set the landmines off, but is there a quicker, more effective way?

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Personal and social, Critical and Creative thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

Up-level it

Scan through the article and see if you can locate three words that you consider to be basic, or low level. These are words we use all the time and that can be replaced by more sophisticated words. Words like “good” and “said” are examples of overused words.

Once you have found them, see if you can up-level them. Think of synonyms you could use instead of these basic words, but make sure they still fit into the context of the article.

Re-read the article with your new words. Did it make it better? Why/why not?