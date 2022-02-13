Koalas to be listed as endangered along Australia’s east coast

animals Reading level: green

Koalas will be listed as “endangered” after the Black Summer bushfires, drought, disease and habitat loss ravaged* populations across Australia’s east coast.

The status of the koalas in NSW, Queensland and the ACT will be lifted from “vulnerable” to “endangered” by the federal government in an effort to boost the level of protection for the once-abundant* marsupial.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley announced on February 11 that she was seeking agreement from the state governments for the status upgrade recommended by the Threatened Species Scientific Committee.

The Australian Koala Foundation has estimated that fewer than 100,000 koalas remain in the wild.

In 2020, a NSW parliamentary inquiry found koalas were likely to become extinct before 2050 without urgent government intervention* to prevent habitat loss, while Queensland’s population has halved since 2001.

“The new listing highlights the challenges the species is facing,” Ms Ley said.

She asked the committee to look at the status of koalas as part of the government’s $200 million bushfire response in 2020.

“The impact of prolonged* drought, followed by the Black Summer bushfires, and the cumulative* impacts of disease, urbanisation* and habitat loss over the past 20 years have led to the advice,” she said.

The endangered listing will provide additional protection for koalas because there will be more importance placed on the impact of any urban* development before it is allowed to go ahead.

Ms Ley said the government was providing more than $74 million to protect koalas.

Environment groups, including the Humane Society International, WWF-Australia and the International Fund for Animal Welfare, have for a long time been calling for the koala’s conservation status to be upgraded.

WWF-Australia chief executive Dermot O’Gorman welcomed the government’s announcement but said more needed to be done to protect koalas.

“The koala has gone from no listing to now being declared endangered on the Australian east coast within a decade,” Mr O’Gorman said. “That is a shockingly fast decline for one of the world’s most iconic animals.

“The endangered status is a grim* but important decision by Minister Ley.

“There is still time to save this globally iconic species if the uplisting serves as a turning point* in koala conservation.

“We need stronger laws and landholder incentives* to protect their forest homes.”

GLOSSARY

ravaged: severely damaged, devastated

severely damaged, devastated abundant: plentiful, having plenty of

plentiful, having plenty of intervention: action to become involved in something

action to become involved in something prolonged: lasting for a long time

lasting for a long time cumulative: adding up over time or by adding more things together

adding up over time or by adding more things together urbanisation: the process of a city or town growing

the process of a city or town growing urban: to do with a city or town

to do with a city or town grim: sad and depressing

sad and depressing turning point: the point at which something dramatically changed

the point at which something dramatically changed incentives: something that encourages or rewards someone for doing a certain thing

EXTRA READING

New plan to save Aussie animals

Solar tags to save koalas from bushfires

Census to count every koala in bid to save species

Bear back on duty for bushfire season

QUICK QUIZ

Name two of the reasons koalas have been listed as endangered? Which areas of Australia does this listing apply to? How many koalas are estimated by the Australian Koala Foundation to be in the wild? Who is Australia’s Environment Minister? What warning did a NSW parliamentary inquiry make in 2020 about the future of koalas?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Recalling facts

Write five factual sentences based on what you have read in this news story. Your sentences must start with the letters K O A L and A.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Sustainability

2. Extension

Research to find out the names of some other Australian animals that are listed as Endangered. Choose one and find out how many are left in the wild and the reasons for their decline in numbers. Are they Endangered for the same or different reasons to koalas? What needs to happen to save them?

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Sustainability

VCOP ACTIVITY

Wow word recycle

There are plenty of wow words (ambitious pieces of vocabulary) being used in the article. Some are in the glossary, but there might be extra ones from the article that you think are exceptional as well.



Identify all the words in the article that you think are not common words, and particularly good choices for the writer to have chosen.

Select three words you have highlighted to recycle into your own sentences.

If any of the words you identified are not in the glossary, write up your own glossary for them.