When Lucy the koala was rescued from a rural NSW property two years ago, she was suffering from chlamydia*, a disease widespread among koalas.

Today, she’s one of the lucky residents of tree corridors in the Northern Rivers region* dedicated to protecting the nation’s beloved marsupial* by preserving its rapidly shrinking habitat.

Australia’s koala population in the wild is declining. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/Courier Mail

The vast networks of vegetation*, planted by local conservation group* Bangalow Koalas, are a lifeline* for koalas and numerous other species like the endangered glossy black cockatoo, gliders*, possums, and wallabies.

Located in the lush hinterland* near famous Byron Bay*, they provide safe passage across the koalas’ increasingly fragmented habitat*, increasing genetic diversity* and protecting the animals from human threats.

“Our corridors are actually trying to get them away from humans, from cars, from dogs,” said Bangalow Koalas president Linda Sparrow. “They can safely move across the landscape and not have to put up with us humans.”

The koala is predicted to be extinct in the wild* in NSW by 2050, with some of the biggest threats being wildfires, habitat loss through logging* and land clearing* for development. The eucalyptus leaf-munching marsupial has already been declared endangered* in several states.

A 2022 government report showed that Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent.

Linda Sparrow (left) and Claire Oerlichs from Bangalow Koalas. Picture: Byron Shire Council

Founded in 2019, Bangalow Koalas has planted over 336,000 trees on 119 properties, contributing to koala conservation and boosting the local ecosystem*. The group, which relies on community volunteers, aims to plant 500,000 trees by 2025.

“The neighbour would want to join and then another neighbour will want to join,” Ms Sparrow said. “It’s like a domino effect, where all these people all over the Northern Rivers want to join our corridor.”

Koala corridor watercolour map. Picture: supplied

Volunteer Lindy Stacker, who has been planting trees for over five years, said the activity was “better than meditation*, better than yoga”, and had rallied the community together.

A recent report by the Australian Koala Foundation said the iconic marsupial was worth an estimated $3.2 billion per annum to the tourism industry.

BYRON Shire's Linda Sparrow has been named as a finalist in the 2020 NSW Environmental Citizen of the Year Award for her work with the Bangalow Koalas. Picture: supplied

However, the World Wildlife Fund – Australia reported alarming declines* in koala populations, with a 50 per cent drop in Queensland and a 62 per cent drop in NSW since 2001.

Ms Sparrow remains committed to the cause.

“I can’t imagine a world where there’s no koalas in the wild,” she said.

“We’re going to do everything we can possibly to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

