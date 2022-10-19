animals Reading level: green

It has been three years since brumbies* were last sighted on K’gari* (Fraser Island), but an unknown population of the wild horses could still be living there undetected*.

The possibility was confirmed by the QLD Department of Environment in response to a request for information about the continued presence of brumbies on the World Heritage Listed* island.

“Due to K’gari’s size and dense natural environment, an estimated population of feral* horses on the park cannot be provided,” the spokeswoman said.

In January 2014, a remaining herd of horses was discovered on the island, a decade after it was believed the brumbies had all been removed.

The island has about 35 motion activated cameras, intended to record dingo behaviour and provide information about interaction between dingoes.

In 2014, the cameras captured surprise footage of two horses in the northern area of the island.

Then, in 2016, the QLD Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) received a report of eight feral horses that were allegedly* sighted by a commercial* tourism operator in an area north of Moon Point.

The last time the monitoring cameras captured footage of a feral horse on the island was in August, 2019.

There have been no reported sightings since, the spokeswoman confirmed.

“However, QPWS continues to monitor for feral horses and other introduced species on the island using remote cameras and on-ground surveys,” she said.

About 200 wild horses lived on K’gari in the 1900s after they were introduced in the 1800s.

But in the 1980s, the horses were targeted for removal and dozens were removed by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2003.

The control of feral horses on K’gari is part of the park’s management plan.

GLOSSARY

brumbies: a free-roaming, wild horse

a free-roaming, wild horse K’gari: Fraser Island’s traditional Indigenous name, meaning “paradise” and referring to the Dreamtime sky spirit the island was created from

Fraser Island’s traditional Indigenous name, meaning “paradise” and referring to the Dreamtime sky spirit the island was created from undetected: unseen, not noticed or observed and leaving no trace

unseen, not noticed or observed and leaving no trace World Heritage Listed: natural and cultural sites of special, universal importance to humanity

natural and cultural sites of special, universal importance to humanity feral: wild, untamed, undomesticated, untrained

wild, untamed, undomesticated, untrained allegedly: reportedly, apparently, according to a claim that has not been proved to be true

reportedly, apparently, according to a claim that has not been proved to be true commercial: relating to a business or any money-making enterprise

QUICK QUIZ

What is the full name of the international list recognising K’gari’s special significance? What factors prevent an accurate estimate of the wild horse population on the island? How many motion activated cameras are on the island? When did the cameras last capture footage of a feral horse? How many brumbies live on K’gari in the 1900s and when were they introduced?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What would happen?

Why do you think it is so important to know if there are feral horses on K’gari? Write down as many reasons as you can think of.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science; Geography

2. Extension

Do you know why places like Fraser Island, now known as K’gari, have had their names changed? Use your research skills to find out why and how this happens. Use the information you have found to write a report on this topic.

Time: allow 60 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Geography; Civics and Citizenship; History

VCOP ACTIVITY

Read this!

A headline on an article – or a title on your text – should capture the attention of the audience, telling them to read this now. So choosing the perfect words for a headline or title is very important.

Create three new headlines for the events that took place in this article. Remember, what you write and how you write it will set the pace for the whole text, so make sure it matches.

Read out your headlines to a partner and discuss what the article will be about based on the headline you created. Discuss the tone and mood you set in just your few, short words. Does it do the article justice? Will it capture the audience’s attention the way you hoped? Would you want to read more?

Consider how a headline or title is similar to using short, sharp sentences throughout your text. They can be just as important as complex ones. Go through the last text you wrote and highlight any short, sharp sentences that capture the audience.