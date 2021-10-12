animals Reading level: green

Elephant numbers in Kenya have grown by 12 per cent after a crackdown* on poachers*.

The first wildlife census* in the African nation has revealed a healthy rise in the elephant population since the height of its poaching crisis.

No creature was too great or small to count in the three-month quest on land and sea in the country’s 58 national parks and reserves and private and community conservancies*.

A crackdown on ivory* and horn hunters, plus harsher penalties*, was credited for the discovery of 36,280 elephants, up by 12 per cent since 2014, when poachers were hunting them in large numbers.

“The reduction in losses in terms of elephants, rhinos and other endangered* species is because of the great work that KWS (Kenya Wildlife Service) are doing,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said, urging his officers to find new ways to keep poaching at bay.

Researchers used planes, helicopters and boats, and studied camera trap footage and dung, for the audit of nearly 59 per cent of Kenya’s land mass that began in May. Lions, zebras, hirolas – also known as Hunter’s antelopes – and the three species of giraffe also increased in number, according to the state-funded study, which cost 250 million Kenyan shillings ($3 million).

However, some rare species of antelope, such as sable and mountain bongos, are at risk of extinction*, with evidence of fewer than 100 of each. Other concerns are Kenya’s growing human population and the rise in demand for land for settlement, plus the impact of grazing, logging and charcoal burning.

Travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic are also threatening to reverse gains made in conservation. Park fees, which help fund wildlife management, and millions of jobs, have been lost in Kenya and neighbouring countries, contributing to a rise in the hunting of animals for food.

Africa’s elephants have been recognised recently as two separate species, one of them a step away from extinction. Forest and savanna elephants have been devastated by poaching and shrinking space, the International Union for Conservation of Nature reports in its latest red list of threatened species. The population of savanna elephants, found in Kenya and elsewhere, has plunged by at least 60 per cent in 50 years, prompting the union to reclassify* them from “vulnerable” to “endangered”.

Forest elephants are “critically endangered” after their numbers fell by more than 86 per cent in three decades. The next category is extinct. About 1.5 million elephants roamed the continent 50 years ago but a census in 2016 found only 415,000 left in the wild.

The move to separate Africa’s elephant species settles a debate that has engaged specialists for at least two decades. It follows fresh research into the genetics* of the populations.

GLOSSARY

crackdown: severe measures to restrict undesirable or illegal people or behaviour

severe measures to restrict undesirable or illegal people or behaviour poachers: someone who illegally hunts, captures and kills animals

someone who illegally hunts, captures and kills animals census: officially count or survey, particularly of a population

officially count or survey, particularly of a population conservancies: organisations that work to protect animals, plants and natural resources

organisations that work to protect animals, plants and natural resources ivory: the hard, creamy-white material that is the main part of elephant tusks

the hard, creamy-white material that is the main part of elephant tusks penalties: punishments, sanctions, fines

punishments, sanctions, fines endangered: at risk of extinction

at risk of extinction extinction: termination or end of a species, starting when the last member dies

termination or end of a species, starting when the last member dies reclassify: assign to a different class or category

assign to a different class or category genetics: brand of biology dealing with heredity and genes

