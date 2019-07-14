animals Reading level: green

A giant manta ray named Freckles has called on an Australian snorkeller for help after fishing hooks became caught under her eye.

Freckles is famous for swimming in the shallow* lagoons of Ningaloo Reef, a stretch of the Indian Ocean off Western Australia known for its incredible marine life.

Australian wildlife guide Jake Wilton had seen 30-year-old Freckles many times while snorkelling with groups and when the injured manta ray needed help, she seemed to recognise Mr Wilton and called on him to assist her.

When the 3m ray rolled over and remained still, Mr Wilton was able to spot the problem — three fishing hooks snagged* beneath her right eye.

“I’m often guiding snorkellers in the area and it’s as if she recognised me and was trusting me to help her,” Mr Wilton, 28, told The Times of London.

Mr Wilton spent a short time swimming beside Freckles before trying to get a closer look at her injury. The ray unfurled* her lobes, two horn-like lumps on the side of her head. It was only then that he could see the three hooks.

“She had to unroll her lobe to show me where the hooks were embedded,” Mr Wilton told The Times. “She knew exactly what was going on. She had to show me, give me access. It’s incredible for an animal to work that out so quickly.”

Rays, which have the largest brains of any fish and are believed to have high social intelligence, rely on their vision. Concerned that Freckles’s injury would become infected and blind her, Mr Wilton set about trying to remove the hooks with a pair of pliers.

It took him more than 12 attempts as Freckles would flinch* and pull away.

“The interesting thing is that, again and again, she kept on returning to Jake,” said Monty Halls, a British marine biologist* who was with the diving party, said..

“I’m sure that manta knew that he was trying to get the hooks out.”

To his relief Mr Wilton finally managed to remove them.

“I went down again, just to say goodbye and she actually stopped and just waited there,” Mr Wilton said. “For the wildlife to completely embrace you, that’s very special. I bawled* my eyes out afterwards — that says it all.”



FACTS ABOUT MANTA RAYS

With a wing span of up to 7m, the manta ray is the world’s largest ray.

Despite their size, these huge marine animals are harmless

They feed on tiny plankton.

They have short tails and do not have a stinging barb.

Manta rays are known to frequent both Australia’s eastern and western coasts.

With the largest brain to body size ratio of any living fish, manta rays are very inquisitive and popular among divers.

The giant manta ray, a peaceful cousin of the shark, is listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Manta rays are one of the few species that seem to recognise themselves in a mirror.

GLOSSARY

shallow: not deep

not deep snagged: caught

caught unfurled: spread out after being rolled up

flinch: a quick movement made out of fear, pain or surprise

a quick movement made out of fear, pain or surprise marine biologist: a person that studies, or works with a salt water organism or organisms

a person that studies, or works with a salt water organism or organisms bawled: cried

