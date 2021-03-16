animals Reading level: orange

Lights in the US city of Philadelphia won’t shine as bright in the coming weeks as a group in ‘Philly’ tries to save millions of migrating birds from slamming into skyscrapers* and crashing to the footpath as they pass through twice a year.

Bird Safe Philly last week launched Lights Out Philly, a voluntary* night-time program of turning off or dimming outside and inside building lights during the spring and autumn.

Philly building lights causing bird deaths is not new.

“We have specimens* in the academy’s ornithology* collection from a kill that happened when lights were first installed on Philadelphia’s City Hall tower in 1896,” said Jason Weckstein, associate curator* of ornithology at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences.

The action group formed after the city’s largest mass-collision event in 70 years last October. Hundreds of dead birds were found around the city.

“Conditions were perfect for a heavy migratory flight and imperfect given that there was a low ceiling of clouds and rain,” Mr Weckstein said. “That in combination with Philly’s bright city lights was a disaster for many fall migrant birds winging their way south.”

Birds navigate during migration using celestial* cues and when they cannot see stars on a cloudy night they get confused by bright city lights, according to experts.

Windows can be a problem, according to Mr Weckstein, because birds might see a reflection of trees or the sky.

Scientists estimate between 365 million and one billion birds are killed by collisions with buildings or other outdoor structures in the US every year and those crashes are taking a toll on some species.

Common yellowthroats, white-throated sparrows, grey catbirds and ovenbirds are the most common victims in Philadelphia, experts said, and those species are also threatened by climate change and other predators.

“The ovenbird and the black-throated blue warbler are among the hundreds of bird species that are now at an increased risk of extinction in North America because of climate change,” said Keith Russell, with Audubon mid-Atlantic. “But many of these species also face the additional threat of colliding with buildings.”

Mr Russell said the Philadelphia initiative has the added benefit of lowering energy consumption, potentially slowing climate change.

The Lights Out Philly program runs from April 1 through May 31 and from August 15 to November 15. Property managers and tenants are asked to voluntarily switch off lights between midnight and 6am, especially in a building’s upper levels, lobbies and atriums.

The Building Owners and Managers Association of Philadelphia (BOMA), which represents over 475 members who own or manage commercial properties or provide services to buildings, said the response has been “extremely robust*.”

“We have some early adopters* and the list is approaching 20 buildings, many of which are iconic* and very recognisable members of the Philadelphia skyline,” said BOMA executive director Kristine Kiphorn.

“We get to do our part in the community to help preserve* the bird population, and we get to conserve* energy at the same time.”

Radar Picks Up Huge Formation of Waterfowl Migrating Near Mound City, Missouri

The first Lights Out program was in 1999 in Chicago. Philadelphia joins 33 other American cities including New York, Boston, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

The Bird Safe Philly group is working to build tracking throughout the city to find problem areas and to check whether its campaign works.

While dimming the lights may help, there’s one danger wild birds will still face: feral* and outdoor cats are the birds’ biggest killers, Weckstein said.

