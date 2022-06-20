animals Reading level: orange

The giraffe’s distinctive long neck may have evolved* from males bashing heads while battling it out for a female mate.

Fossilised* remains of Discokeryx, an early member of the giraffe family that lived about 17 million years ago, revealed a solid skull, thick neck and strong cervical vertebrae* perfect for high-speed, head-to-head combat, according to the researchers.

Over the course of millions of years, the animal’s head and neck “adapted for headbutting behaviour,” said American Museum of Natural History palaeontologist* and study co-author Dr Jin Meng.

“The traditional hypothesis* for … elongation* of the giraffe neck is eating – reaching up to get tree leaves,” Dr Meng said. “This new finding shows that, in the giraffe family, members do different things in their early evolution.

“The new species represents an extreme example in which the neck … becomes very thick to absorb the power and impact from powerful headbutting.”

The Discokeryx was named “disc horn” for its helmet-like skull with horn-like knobs known as ossicones, which are still present in modern giraffes.

“Ossicones, like horns and antlers, usually serve as weapons for males fighting for mates,” said Chinese Academy of Sciences palaeontologist Dr Shi-Qi Wang, lead author of the study published in the journal Science.

Discovered in the Xinjiang region in northwestern China, researchers said the skeleton had the most complex head and neck bones of any mammal and was roughly the size of a large bighorn sheep.

Discokeryx lived in open grassland with patches of trees and shrubs during the Miocene era. It lived alongside shovel-tusked elephants, hornless rhinos, horned pigs, deer with crown-like antlers, three-toed horses and various antelopes.

“Discokeryx most likely ate grasses,” Dr Meng said.

Predators* included sabre-toothed cats, hyenas and a mammal called “dog bears”, which were as big as a polar bear.

Giraffes today still strike each other in a move known as “necking”. Longer-necked males often win these duels – and they may also get the girl.

“If a male giraffe has a shorter neck, then the female may refuse the mating request of the male,” Dr Wang said.

Discokeryx is not a direct ancestor but a side branch of the giraffe family. The modern giraffe, hailing from sub-Saharan Africa, is the world’s tallest living land animal. Males measure up to 5.5m and females are up to 4.3m tall, with the neck stretching up to 1.8m, the longest of any animal on Earth.

GLOSSARY

evolved: developed, changed or adapted slowly over time

remains preserved as a fossil, in this case the remains of a skeleton cervical vertebrae: series of neck bones directly below the skull

scientist who studies fossils to determine the history of life on Earth hypothesis: theory, idea, proposition

