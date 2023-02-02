Hammerhead shark nursery discovered at Galapagos Islands

animals Reading level: green

A nursery of baby hammerhead sharks has been discovered off Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands, a finding that could help protect the species from the threat of extinction*.

The haven* for hammerhead hatchlings*, who are less than a year old, was discovered near Isabela Island, the Galapagos’ largest island, and offers refuge* for the sharks during mating and early development stages.

“The discovery of these new breeding areas is very important, especially for the hammerhead shark,” said Galapagos National Park ranger Eduardo Espinoza.

“It is an iconic* species for the Galapagos, but it is in critical* danger of extinction.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) considers the scalloped hammerhead shark, the species found in the Galapagos, as “critically endangered”.

It is largely threatened by commercial fishing* and demand from East Asia for their fins, which are used to make shark fin soup.

Researchers spent months scouring* the archipelago* for possible nursery sites as part of a hammerhead shark monitoring program.

Scientists had previously identified two other locations with similar characteristics* on nearby islands within the Galapagos Marine Reserve.

“We managed to include these nurseries in a list of important areas for shark conservation, a new protection category under the IUCN,” Mr Espinoza said.

The exact location of the nurseries has not been revealed in order to protect the species.

Some of the sharks at the nurseries have been tagged so that scientists can monitor their migration* patterns and determine how they interact* with sharks elsewhere.

The Galapagos Marine Reserve is one of the largest and most diverse* in the world. It covers an area of 198,000sq km and contains about 30 species of sharks.

The Galapagos Islands contain flora* and fauna* found nowhere else in the world, including giant tortoises, flightless cormorants and marine iguanas.

British scientist Charles Darwin, who studied nature, visited the islands in 1835 and developed his theory of evolution by natural selection based on his findings.

Darwin’s famous theory states that all living things are struggling to survive but it is those with the most helpful traits for their environment that are the most successful at surviving. These successful survivors then pass on their helpful traits to their young. This is how animals change, or evolve, over hundreds of years.

GLOSSARY

extinction: when a species no longer exists

when a species no longer exists haven: safe place

safe place hatchlings: young animals that have recently emerged from their eggs

young animals that have recently emerged from their eggs refuge: safe place

safe place iconic: famous as a symbol of a time or place

famous as a symbol of a time or place critical: very serious or important

very serious or important endangered: at risk of become extinct

at risk of become extinct commercial fishing: fishing that is done for business rather than as a hobby

fishing that is done for business rather than as a hobby scouring: searching very carefully

searching very carefully archipelago: a group of islands or an area of sea where there are many islands

a group of islands or an area of sea where there are many islands characteristics: features or qualities

features or qualities migration: movement of animals from one area to another

movement of animals from one area to another interact: communicate or be involved with

communicate or be involved with diverse: having many different types of things

having many different types of things flora: plant life

plant life fauna: animal life

QUICK QUIZ

Off which group of islands was the hammerhead shark nursery found? What are the main threats to the scalloped hammerhead shark? How big in area is the Galapagos Marine Reserve? Which British scientist visited this area in 1835? What famous theory did he develop based on the findings from his visit?

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Write a lullaby

A lullaby is a rhyme or song that can help a baby go to sleep. Write the words for a lullaby for the baby hammerhead sharks. Your purpose is to help keep the baby sharks calm and to help them to feel safe in their nursery.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Critical and Creative Thinking

2. Extension

Why are the Galapagos Islands so important? Use the information in the story, and perhaps your research skills, to create a poster or graphic that shows other students why the Galapagos Islands must be protected.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Geography, Visual Communication Design

VCOP ACTIVITY

Imaginative dialogue

Imagine you are visiting the Galapagos Islands and have the chance to talk to one of the park rangers.

Create a conversation between yourself and the park ranger, using facts and details from the article to help make your dialogue as realistic as possible.

Go through your writing and highlight any punctuation you have used in green. Make sure you carefully check the punctuation used for the dialogue and ensure you have opened and closed the speaking in the correct places.