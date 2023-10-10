READING LEVEL: GREEN

Researchers have discovered a never-before-recorded species* of fish hiding “in plain sight” on the Great Barrier Reef.

In a project mapping the changing variety of plants and animals on and around Lady Elliot Island as it is brought back to life from a once-dead coral atoll*, researchers from the University of the Sunshine Coast found the previously unknown Lady Elliot Shrimp Goby.

And they say it could be one of many new discoveries with up to seven more unidentified marine creatures previously unknown to science found during underwater studies conducted with marine biologist* and co-author Dr Chris Dudgeon.

Dr Chris Dudgeon from the University of the Sunshine Coast with specimen samples. Picture: UniSC

Dr Dudgeon said the last time a new marine species was discovered along the reef was in 2019 when a grouper* was found being sold in a fish market.

“This is a little bit exciting and unusual because this fish species that we‘ve described was quite shallow, so this is in 15 to 20m of water, which is very accessible* to us,” she said.

“To find a new fish species in the shallows on a reef, in plain sight is unique … it‘s a bit unusual because we sort of thought most things had been discovered by this stage.”

The Lady Elliot Shrimp Goby has a large sail-like dorsal fin. Picture: UniSC

The Lady Elliot Shrimp Goby, a small white fish with brown spots, yellow-orange bands and a large sail-like first dorsal fin*, was first sighted in a sand burrow* that it shares with a pair of alpheid snapping shrimps*.

However, its discovery was almost missed.

“Dr Mark Erdmann, he‘s from Conservation* International and we asked him if he could check our species list to see if we’ve missed anything and we had,” Dr Dudgeon said.

“In particular, the sort of smaller what we call cryptobenthic species. These are the things that live in the sand or in the coral or you know, are little bit trickier to find.”

Dr Chris Dudgeon from the University of the Sunshine Coast searching the reef. Picture: UniSC

Marine Biologist Associate Professor Kathy Townsend from the University of the Sunshine Coast said the potential discoveries highlighted the importance of the Leaf to Reef project she leads at a time when marine life is disappearing from the world’s oceans.

“New species research is critical to identify ecosystems* most in need of protection,” she said.

“We have fish and birds appearing in places they haven’t been found before which emphasises the important role that Lady Elliot Island plays as a wildlife refuge and a shelter for northern tropical species moving south to escape warming oceans.”

GLOSSARY

species: a distinct kind or variety of animal or plant

a distinct kind or variety of animal or plant atoll: a ring-shaped coral reef, island, or series of small islands

a ring-shaped coral reef, island, or series of small islands marine biologist: the scientific study of the biology of marine life and organisms in the sea

the scientific study of the biology of marine life and organisms in the sea grouper: a large heavy-bodied fish of the sea bass family, with a big head and wide mouth

a large heavy-bodied fish of the sea bass family, with a big head and wide mouth accessible: easy to reach or enter

easy to reach or enter dorsal fin: the fin on the back of fish, sharks and whales

the fin on the back of fish, sharks and whales burrow: a hole or tunnel dug by an animal

a hole or tunnel dug by an animal alpheid snapping shrimps: sea creature with unequal claws, the larger of which is capable of producing a loud snapping sound

sea creature with unequal claws, the larger of which is capable of producing a loud snapping sound conservation: the preservation and protection of something

the preservation and protection of something ecosystems: a community or group of living organisms that live in and interact with each other in a specific environment

QUICK QUIZ

1. What is the name of the newly discovered fish species?

2. Why was its discovery almost missed?

3. What was the unusual location where the last fish discovery was made in 2019?

4. What important conservation role is Lady Elliot Island playing?

5. Describe what the Lady Elliot Shrimp Goby looks like.

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. List of Marine Species

How do you think marine biologists and researchers go about checking off a species list and seeing if they have recorded everything they can see?

Work with a partner and write a list of all the marine life you can think of that may exist in the Great Barrier Reef?

How many can you list? Cross-reference your list with another pair.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Personal and social, Critical and creative thinking.

2. Extension

What other marine life may exist that has not yet been discovered and documented?

Design your own species — give it a name, a habitat, a description, and draw a sketch of your new marine life.

Time: allow 15 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Critical and creative thinking.

VCOP ACTIVITY

1. Fantastic Fishy Beginnings

Practice creating captivating story starters or openers inspired by the discovery of a new fish species on the Great Barrier Reef.

Read how the Lady Elliot Shrimp Goby was found hiding “in plain sight” on the Great Barrier Reef. Imagine you are starting an exciting adventure story about this discovery.

Write three different story starters or openers. Each starter should grab the reader’s attention and make them want to read more about the discovery.

In your story starters, include vivid descriptions of the Lady Elliot Shrimp Goby and the underwater environment where it was found. Use words to paint a picture in the reader’s mind.

Share your story starters with a family member or friend. Ask them which one they find most interesting and why.

Select your favourite story starter based on the feedback you received or your personal preference.

Remember, in your story starters and the beginning of your story, you’re the author, and you can let your imagination run wild. Have fun creating an adventurous and intriguing beginning to your fishy tale!

2. Extension

Write the beginning of your adventure story using your chosen story starter. Try to make it exciting and engaging, just like the starters you created. Read your story beginning out loud to someone. See if it captures their imagination and makes them curious about what happens next.

Create a simple drawing or illustration that goes along with your story’s beginning. This could be a picture of the Lady Elliot Shrimp Goby, the Great Barrier Reef, or the underwater exploration team.