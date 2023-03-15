animals Reading level: green

Citizens* of the Chinese province of Liaoning were told to find shelter after it looked like it started to rain worms.

A viral clip showed the area apparently being showered with little worms, which were splattered all over cars

The video showed residents covering themselves with umbrellas as they wander past.

While the cause of the slimy creature calamity* has yet to be uncovered, the scientific journal Mother Nature Network suggested that the animals were dropped after being swept up by heavy winds.

The journal reported this type of occurrence* happens after a storm when insects are caught up in a whirlpool*.

Another theory suggested that the worms were actually poplar flowers — a tulip tree whose blooms resemble the squirmy* beasts.

Viewers were stunned by the city’s current problem, with one person stating: “These are not worms or animals, but flower stalks dropped from trees.”

Someone else claimed that the video was fake and looked like a prank.

A similar odd event went down last December when it was believed that iguanas could rain down from trees in Florida due to colder temperatures.

“They slow down or become immobile when it’s below 4.4 degree celsius,” meteorologist* Brian Shields posted on Twitter* last winter.

“They may fall from trees, but they aren’t dead.”

The incident* is reportedly not uncommon when colder weather hits the state. When temperatures drop, the reptiles become stiff and tumble to the ground.

While temperature plunges stun* the reptiles, the iguanas won’t necessarily die. Many will simply wake up as temperatures rise.

GLOSSARY

citizens: a member of a particular community

a member of a particular community calamity: a disastrous event with lasting distress and suffering

a disastrous event with lasting distress and suffering occurrence: something that takes place

something that takes place whirlpool: water moving rapidly in a circle which floating objects may be drawn in

water moving rapidly in a circle which floating objects may be drawn in squirmy: moving with a wriggling motion

moving with a wriggling motion meteorologist: a specialist who studies the weather

a specialist who studies the weather Twitter: social media application

social media application incident: an instance of something happening; an event or occurrence

an instance of something happening; an event or occurrence stun: knock unconscious or into a dazed or semiconscious state

EXTRA READING

The big weather change coming to Australia

Moon wobble blamed for mass mangrove death

Supermoon helps free stuck ship

QUICK QUIZ

In what province were the “rain worms” found? What caused the “rain worms” to splatter on the cars? What else did the “rain worms” look like? What happened to the iguanas in Florida? What happens to the iguanas when it get warmer again?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. What Would the Worms Say?

Rewrite this story from the point of view of the worms (or iguanas).

Time: allow 25 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Geography.

2. Extension

Design an invention or describe an idea that could help to protect reptiles from falling out of trees in very cold weather

Time: allow 45 minutes to complete this activity.

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Design and Technologies, Critical and Creative Thinking.

VCOP ACTIVITY

It’s Raining … WORMS!

This sounds like a birds dream day. If you could have anything rain from the sky, what would you choose and why?

Write a short outline for a narrative where it rains exactly what you have asked for.

Where is the story set?

Who is involved?

What is the problem?

What will the solution be?

How will the story end?

This is just a planner, you don’t need to write the story, but practise getting the ideas flowing.