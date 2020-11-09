Gene study finds two new glider species

animals Reading level: green

Australian scientists have discovered two new species of one of our cutest and most-loved animals, the greater glider.

Or, rather, that the greater gliders we thought were one species are actually three different species — with two new, distinct and smaller species of gliders in northern and central Australia, outside of the marsupial’s known habitat in Victoria and New South Wales.

A team of researchers from James Cook University (JCU), The Australian National University, the University of Canberra and CSIRO* analysed the genes* of the greater glider, a possum-sized marsupial that can glide up to 100m.

JCU’s PhD student Denise McGregor and Professor Andrew Krockenberger were part of a team that confirmed a long-held theory that the greater glider is actually multiple species.

Scientists were interested in why greater gliders varied so much across their geographic range.

Ms McGregor discovered that the genetic differences between the populations she was looking at were profound*.

“There has been speculation* for a while that there was more than one species of greater glider, but now we have proof from the DNA*. It changes the whole way we think about them,” she said.

“Australia’s biodiversity* just got a lot richer. It’s not every day that new mammals are confirmed, let alone two new mammals,” Prof Krockenberger said.

The already-known southern glider, which is about the size of a common possum, sleeps in hollowed-out trees in the forests of Victoria and NSW during the day and sets out at night in search of eucalyptus leaves and buds — sometimes soaring up to 100m through the air.

In recent years, it has been classified as an at-risk species, with its population declining by as much as 80 per cent over the past two decades. Habitat destruction, climate change and urban development have all contributed to the decline.

Now there are three species to look after, the researchers said.

The newly discovered northern species, which lives in the eucalyptus forests between Mackay and Cairns in Queensland, is the smallest, growing to the size of a little ringtail possum, which is up to about 30cm long.

That’s compared to the southern glider, which can grow to almost twice that size.

The newly found central species lives in southern Queensland up to Mackay and is between the two others in size.

The research is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

This story was first published on the New York Post and is republished with permission.

GLOSSARY

CSIRO: Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, Australian Government’s scientific research agency

Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, Australian Government’s scientific research agency genes: the way inherited traits are passed from one generation to the next

the way inherited traits are passed from one generation to the next profound: very great or intense

very great or intense speculation: forming of a theory without firm evidence

forming of a theory without firm evidence DNA: the carrier of genetic information in living things

the carrier of genetic information in living things biodiversity: range of living things in a habitat or on Earth

EXTRA READING

Love animals? Here’s what a zookeeper does in a day

Bushfires threaten 49 Australian species

Tassie devil relative returns from extinction

Where have all the Bogong moths gone?

QUICK QUIZ

What is the main point of this story? How do gliders move from tree to tree? What do gliders eat? What things threaten the survival of the gliders? Which species is the smallest?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

</p> <div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break: normal;overflow: hidden;white-space: nowrap;text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif;font-weight: 100;"><a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086" title="Kids News" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Kids News</a> Â· <a href="https://soundcloud.com/user-310679086/two-new-species-of-glider" title="Two new species of glider" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Two new species of glider</a></div> <p>

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Identification Card

Scientists have only just discovered that there are in fact 3 different species of greater gliders not one as previously thought. It will take some time for people to learn the similarities and differences between these species when identifying them in nature.

Help them out by creating an Identification Card that they can use to help identify which of the three species they are looking at. Your identification card should be no bigger than A4 in size and should include a picture, the main features of each and significantly the features that are different between them. Be sure to also include the distribution map of each species (where it can be found).

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science

2. Extension

‘Now there are three species to look after.’

Unfortunately, the greater glider has been classed as at-risk in recent years.

Help to raise awareness of the plight of gliders across Australia by creating a poster to inform people of their decline. Include details of how much their population has declined, and some of the causes. What can people do to help to prevent further decline of the populations? Where will you display your poster?

Think about who you should target your poster towards. Who can make the most difference? How?

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Science, Critical and Creative thinking, The Arts – Visual Arts

VCOP ACTIVITY

Proper Noun Police

A proper noun is a noun that names a particular person, place or thing. It always has a capital letter.

How many proper nouns can you find within this article? Find them all and sort them into the category of name, place, time (date/month).

Can you find any proper nouns included in your writing?

What are they?

Can you sort them into their categories?

HAVE YOUR SAY: What would you call the three species so we know the difference?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking. No comments will be published until approved by editors.