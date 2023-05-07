animals Reading level: green

A reptile wrangler* has described the “mind-blowing” moment he discovered a 1m freshwater crocodile* in the backyard of a home in NSW, 2500km south of its native territory*.

Australian Reptile Park operations manager and crocodile handler Billy Collett got the unexpected call reporting a reptile was in the back garden of a family’s home in Umina, north of Sydney, and travelled from the park in Somersby, near Gosford, to rescue the critter*, who was “cold and probably a bit scared”.

“It was absolutely mind-blowing,” Mr Collet said.

“(It was) actually a really quiet and well cared-for little crocodile. We quickly grabbed her and brought her back to the park, where she has settled in well.”

Mr Collett said he believed the freshwater crocodile was probably being kept illegally as a pet before it escaped.

Measuring more than 2.5m when fully grown, the species is native to the Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australia, but is not found in NSW.

For staff at the popular reptile park, the alarming* find of a reptile loose in suburbia* isn’t a first.

Staff previously rescued a saltwater* crocodile from a property in Sydney more than a decade ago.

Council workers on the Central Coast recently discovered an American snapping turtle*, which is now on show at the park.

Mr Collett warned anyone keeping crocodiles and other wild reptiles as pets that doing so was both dangerous and illegal.

“Keeping something like (a crocodile) in your backyard is challenging – it’s a tropical* species – and dangerous,” he said.

“We urge people to do what they are licensed* to. In NSW, you can keep reptiles which are more appropriate, like lizards.”

The crocodile will remain at the wildlife park before it is assessed by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.

After that, the crocodile could be returned to its native habitat in the NT.

GLOSSARY

wrangler: someone who handles or takes care of animals, like a cowboy who handles cattle

someone who handles or takes care of animals, like a cowboy who handles cattle freshwater crocodile: a type of crocodile that lives in freshwater habitats like rivers and lakes

a type of crocodile that lives in freshwater habitats like rivers and lakes critter: informal word for a small animal

informal word for a small animal native territory: the area where a particular type of animal is normally found in the wild

the area where a particular type of animal is normally found in the wild alarming: something that causes worry or concern

something that causes worry or concern suburbia: the residential areas on the outskirts of a city or town

the residential areas on the outskirts of a city or town saltwater crocodile: a type of crocodile that lives in saltwater habitats like the ocean

a type of crocodile that lives in saltwater habitats like the ocean American snapping turtle: a turtle with a powerful jaw that snaps shut quickly

a turtle with a powerful jaw that snaps shut quickly tropical species: an animal that comes from a warm, humid climate with a lot of rain

an animal that comes from a warm, humid climate with a lot of rain licensed: allowed or authorised to do something by a government or other authority

QUICK QUIZ

What did a reptile wrangler find in the backyard of a home on the NSW central coast, and how far away was it from its native territory? How did the reptile wrangler describe his experience of rescuing the crocodile from the family’s home? Why does the reptile wrangler believe that The Freshwater crocodile was being kept illegally as a pet? What kind of reptile did council workers on the Central Coast recently discover, and where is it now? What advice did the reptile wrangler give to people who keep crocodiles and other wild reptiles as pets?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Freshwater Croc Facts

Using information included in the news story, write down 3 or more facts about freshwater crocodiles.

Research to find out 3 additional pieces of information about freshwater crocodiles that are not mentioned in the news story.

Time: allow 20 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science

2. Extension

Use the information you have gathered in the above activity and use it to create an information profile about freshwater crocodiles. Consider how to make your profile attractive and easy for viewers to find and understand the information. (Think about using subheadings, maps, diagrams, etc.)

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English; Science

VCOP ACTIVITY

Lyle Lyle Crocodile

Imagine waking up to find a crocodile in your backyard! I’m not sure I would be too excited about that as they have very sharp teeth. But freshwater crocodiles are actually pretty placid.

It would be amazing if it was Lyle the singing crocodile in your yard though. What song would you want Lyle to sing and why?

Write a short descriptive piece about Lyle coming to visit you and singing you your favourite song. Include how it made you feel and why it was such a unique experience.

Don’t forget to use your V.C.O.P skills to capture the audience’s attention.