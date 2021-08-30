animals Reading level: orange

Palaeontologists* in Egypt have discovered the 43-million-year-old fossil of a whale species with four legs that would have been capable of walking on land and hunting in water.

The previously unknown species belongs to the Protecetidae, a group of extinct creatures that were part of an evolutionary* change in which mammals went from being land-dwelling herbivores* to sea-dwelling carnivores* over 10 million years.

The 3m-long predator has been named Phiomicetus anubis after the ancient Egyptian god of death, not just for its assumed hunting abilities but also because its skull resembles the god’s jackal* head.

Weighing about 600kg, it had powerful jaw muscles and amphibious* skills that would have let it prey upon creatures such as crocodiles and small mammals, as well as the calves of other whale species, the researchers said.

“It was a successful, active predator,” said Abdullah Gohar, a graduate student of vertebrate* palaeontology at Mansoura University. “I think it was the god of death for most animals that lived alongside it.”

The researchers spent over a decade studying fossilised fragments found in an area in the Fayoum Depression southwest of Cairo that is known as the Valley of the Whales because of the marine fossils unearthed there.

The excavation in 2008 and subsequent study of the creature’s skull, jaw, teeth, vertebrae and ribs are particularly significant in Egypt because they mark the first palaeontological discovery by an all-Arab team.

Dr Hesham Sallam, associate professor and founder of the university’s vertebrate palaeontology centre, said that Phiomicetus anubis “would have had four sturdy legs, not fins, with bones that could have supported its weight to walk on land.”

“The attachment between the skull and the mandible (jawbone) are really, really broad, which means that the jaw muscles would be dense and very powerful,” Dr Sallam said. “The teeth were also sharp with molars*, which means it was capable of chewing and biting very strongly. It would have been the apex predator* in its environment.”

Although today’s whales live in the water, their ancestors started out on land and evolved into sea creatures during the Eocene epoch, between 56 million and 33.9 million years ago.

“Over about 10 million years, the ancestors of whales transformed from herbivorous, deer-like, terrestrial* mammals into carnivorous and fully aquatic cetaceans*,” the researchers wrote this week in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Charles Darwin (1809-1892), whose theory of natural selection founded modern evolutionary theory, suggested that a marine creature “as monstrous as a whale” may have evolved from land mammals after noting that bears could swim and feed with their mouths open. He was ridiculed for the suggestion at the time.

The earliest known whale, the four-legged Pakicetus attocki, was a wolf-sized mammal that lived close to water about 50 million years ago in what is now Pakistan. Its closest living relative on land is the hippopotamus.

The discovery of P. anubis sheds more light on whale evolution, according to Jonathan Geisler, an associate professor of anatomy at the New York Institute of Technology, who was not involved.

“This fossil really starts to give us a sense of when whales moved out of the Indo-Pakistan ocean region and started dispersing across the world,” Dr Geisler told the website Live Science.

This story was originally published in The Times and is republished here with permission.

GLOSSARY

palaeontologists: scientists who study fossils to uncover the history of life on Earth

scientists who study fossils to uncover the history of life on Earth evolutionary: relating to the gradual development of something

relating to the gradual development of something herbivores: animal with a plant-based diet

animal with a plant-based diet carnivores: animal with a diet that includes meat

animal with a diet that includes meat jackal: wild animal of Africa and southern Asia, closely related to a dog

wild animal of Africa and southern Asia, closely related to a dog amphibious: suited for both land and water

suited for both land and water vertebrate: large group with a backbone or spinal column, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish

large group with a backbone or spinal column, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish molars: teeth for grinding at the rear of a mammal’s mouth

teeth for grinding at the rear of a mammal’s mouth apex predator: the top of the food chain, the alpha or leading predator

the top of the food chain, the alpha or leading predator terrestrial: of or relating to Earth and its inhabitants

of or relating to Earth and its inhabitants cetaceans: marine mammals, the whale, dolphin and porpoise

