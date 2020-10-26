Echidna puggle in good hands after bumpy start

animals Reading level: green

A pint-sized echidna puggle* is being hand-raised by wildlife experts after a rough start to life.

The young short-beaked echidna is thought to have been snatched from its burrow by a hungry bird of prey before being dropped about 4m to the ground.

Taronga Wildlife Hospital senior keeper Sarah Male, who is looking after the puggle, said it was rescued by people enjoying an afternoon on their balcony on the NSW Central Coast.

“They heard this thud and they looked down and they saw this little guy on the balcony,” Ms Male said.

“They have looked up into the tree and seen a raven and a magpie squabbling around.”

Ms Male said the puggle landed on its back and had “lots of scratches and peck marks” on its body.

The puggle was brought to the wildlife hospital where it was examined by a team of vets and vet nurses, including having X-rays and blood tests, which showed it was in surprisingly good condition.

Rescued echidna puggle

Ms Male’s job of hand-raising the puggle includes giving it a special echidna milk formula every second day, which the puggle laps off the palm of her hand.

This is followed by a bath, before the puggle returns to its makeshift* burrow to sleep off the feed for the next 48 hours.

“Despite its ordeal*, this little puggle is doing so well,” Ms Male said. “Since arriving at the hospital its lacerations* have almost completely healed, it’s putting on weight and is also starting to grow a thin layer of fur, all of which are all promising signs.

“While the puggle is improving every day, it is still very young and in the wild would still be dependent* on mum, so will require ongoing care for the next few months.”

Ms Male said she had hand-raised lots of animals in her time at Taronga Wildlife Hospital but never such a young echidna, which is still too young for keepers to tell if it is male or female.

Echidnas are monotremes, a unique type of mammal that lays eggs and also suckles its young. The platypus is the only other species of monotreme in the world.

The little puggle is one of more than 1400 native wildlife patients that are treated at Taronga’s hospitals in Sydney and Dubbo each year.

Sadly, echidnas are regular patients, sometimes hit by cars or attacked by pet dogs or cats.

The Taronga Wildlife Hospital is running a Wildlife Recovery Appeal to help it continue its important work.

See taronga.org.au/wildlife-recovery

