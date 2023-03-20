animals Reading level: orange

Typically,* the Tasmanian devil is “top dog”* of the land, feeding on whatever it pleases – until now.

According to a study led by University of NSW (UNSW), Tasmanian devils which live in human-modified* landscapes* could be narrowing* their diet.

The research, published recently in Scientific Reports, suggests devils have access to vastly* different cuisines depending on the type of environment they live in.

“We found Tasmanian devil populations had different levels of variation* in their diet depending on their habitat*,” says Anna Lewis, a PhD candidate at UNSW Science and lead author of the study. “The more that habitat was impacted* by humans, the more restrictive* the diet became.”

A previous study by the team found most devils eat on the same food items consistently* over time. But humans could be influencing* whether they have access to their favourite foods.

“How humans change the environment impacts the animals within them,” says Professor Tracey Rogers, an ecologist* at UNSW and senior author of the study. “Even small changes can have significant consequences* for devils, so we need to be mindful* of the consequences of our actions.”

Researchers found devils in human-impacted landscapes, such as cleared land, fed on the same food items, primarily medium-sized mammals. Meanwhile, in environments like rainforest areas, devils ate a broader range of prey including smaller animals, such as birds, into their diets.

“We found devils in heavily-altered* areas like cleared land fed on a smaller range of prey compared to populations living in ancient undisturbed regions, who had much more variety in their diet,” Ms Lewis says. “They may be turning to human-derived* sources of food, such as highway roadkill*, which are more readily available.”

Devils that frequently eat carcasses* is of particular concern as they are at risk of spreading the highly contagious* and fatal cancer, Devil Facial Tumour Disease (DFTD). The disease has already reduced local devil populations by 82 per cent and spread to most of Tasmania.

“The highest rate of cancer transmission* other than during the mating season occurs when they’re feeding around these large carcasses,” Ms Lewis says. “So, there could be an increased chance for the disease to spread among devils, and the devils themselves are also at risk of being hit while feeding.”

