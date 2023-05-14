animals Reading level: green

International researchers have discovered a new species* of jellyfish – and for lovers of the ocean it’s not good news.

Hong Kong Baptist University found the new variant* of the box jellyfish* in a shrimp* pond at the Hong Kong Mai Po Nature Reserve after collecting samples between 2020 to 2022.

Lead researcher Professor Qui Jianwen said he was “thrilled” with the discovery.

“It shows the potential of news species in Mai Po where extensive research has been conducted highlighting the potential for more marine life* discovery in the Hong Kong waters and even Chinese coastal waters,” he said.

The box jellyfish is one of the most highly venomous* marine animals that are usually found in tropical* waters.

The species are considered deadly because their tentacles are covered in “biological booby traps known as nematocysts* – tiny darts loaded with poison,” according to the National Ocean Service*.

It is known for its cube-shaped body with three tentacles at the base of each of its four corners.

Their tentacles are like boat paddles which help them hunt prey, namely shrimp, faster than other kinds of jellyfish.

And remarkably, it has 24 eyes.

Of its 24 eyes, only some are used to form images, while a majority are used to sense light.

Professor Qiu said the team named the new species Tripedalia maipoensis to reflect its type locality* – where the new species was first found.

“Although it is currently known only in Mai Po, we believe that this species is also distributed in the adjacent* waters of the Pearl River Estuary as the gei wais* are connected to the estuary through a tidal channel*,” he said. Professor Qui said the box jellyfish are “poorly known in Chinese marine waters” and that the discovery “highlights the rich diversity* of marine life in Hong Kong and even whole of China”.

GLOSSARY

species : a distinct type of plant or animal that shares certain characteristics and can breed with others of its kind.

: a distinct type of plant or animal that shares certain characteristics and can breed with others of its kind. variant: a different form or version of something

a different form or version of something box jellyfish: a type of jellyfish that has a cube-shaped body and is known for its highly venomous tentacles

a type of jellyfish that has a cube-shaped body and is known for its highly venomous tentacles shrimp: a small, edible crustacean

a small, edible crustacean marine life: the plants and animals that live in the ocean or other bodies of saltwater

the plants and animals that live in the ocean or other bodies of saltwater venomous: capable of injecting venom or poison

capable of injecting venom or poison tropical: relating to the regions of the earth near the equator, characterised by warm climates

relating to the regions of the earth near the equator, characterised by warm climates nematocysts: specialised cells in the tentacles of some jellyfish that can inject venom into prey or attackers

specialised cells in the tentacles of some jellyfish that can inject venom into prey or attackers National Ocean Service: a U.S. government agency responsible for managing and preserving ocean and coastal resources.

a U.S. government agency responsible for managing and preserving ocean and coastal resources. type locality : the place where a particular type of animal or plant was first discovered or identified

: the place where a particular type of animal or plant was first discovered or identified adjacent: next to or adjoining something else

next to or adjoining something else gei wais: a type of traditional shrimp farming in Hong Kong

a type of traditional shrimp farming in Hong Kong tidal channel: a narrow passage of water that connects two larger bodies of water and is affected by the tides

a narrow passage of water that connects two larger bodies of water and is affected by the tides rich diversity: a variety of different types or kinds

