Palaeontologists* from Flinders University are using a micro-CT scanner* and 3D* printing to reconstruct a small dinosaur preserved as opal* for more than 100 million years.

The researchers are using the latest technology to look inside lumps of white sandstone rock that contain the opal remains of a small dinosaur.

The dinosaur in question is a plant-eating hypsilophodont – a small, running herbivore* – from Lightning Ridge in NSW, that was saved for science back in 2019.

“Once we have reconstructed the scans into 3D virtual models, we can print them out with a 3D printer so we can see the bones still hidden inside the rock,” said lead researcher Associate Professor Paul Willis, from the university’s College of Science and Engineering.

Fossils from Lightning Ridge are often preserved as colourless and valueless potch, or common opal, but occasionally they can be composed of precious opal, including the prized black opal.

Prof Willis said all fossil specimens were “priceless” to palaeontologists and using the latest technology would take much of the guesswork out of understanding the ancient animal’s story.

Prof Willis said recent scans of some of the pieces salvaged by opal miners at Lightning Ridge showed the bone inside was preserved in exquisite* detail.

“Not only do the scans allow us to better understand exactly what we have as a dinosaur skeleton, they will be an invaluable* aid to the next stage of studying this specimen, by removing the surrounding rock,” he said.

“Prior to using scans on specimens like this, the removal of surrounding rock was very much a case of ‘doing in blind’, feeling our way in to reveal the bones.”

“Now we can do that with more confidence because we know where the rock stops and the bone starts.”

Only 20 per cent of the specimens have been scanned so far as part of the study which is being done in conjunction with the Australian Opal Centre at Lightning Ridge and the Palaeo Pictures documentary team led by Prof Willis.

Once complete, a detailed study of the skeleton, assisted by the scan data, will reveal if this is a new species of dinosaur, as well as details about how it lived and died.

GLOSSARY

palaeontologists: scientists who study fossil for information about the history of life on Earth

scientists who study fossil for information about the history of life on Earth micro-CT scanner : imaging technology using X-rays to see inside an object slice by slice

: imaging technology using X-rays to see inside an object slice by slice 3D: three-dimensional, having length, width and depth, being solid rather than flat

three-dimensional, having length, width and depth, being solid rather than flat opal: gemstone that reflects changing colours and is used in jewellery

gemstone that reflects changing colours and is used in jewellery herbivore: plant-eating species that do not eat meat

plant-eating species that do not eat meat exquisite: very beautiful, flawless, elaborate

very beautiful, flawless, elaborate invaluable: extremely useful, indispensable, of great significance

