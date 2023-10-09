Quirky dating dance leads to endangered chick boom

READING LEVEL: GREEN

Conservation* efforts at the Werribee Open Range Zoo in Victoria have been successful in breeding critically endangered* Plains-wanderer chicks.

Four of the recently hatched tiny, five-to-six-gram fluff-balls, owe their existence to a carefully arranged pairing in the zoo’s endangered species* program.

What truly sets this successful breeding* story apart is the captivating* courtship dance* of The Plains-wanderer.

The zoo’s natives keeper Malinda Delahant said this unique ground-dwelling bird, native* to Australia, was famed for its quirky behaviours*, with its courtship dance taking centrestage.

“The female produces a deep, elongated* ‘oom’ sound to attract a male companion to her area, which is actually quite a stunning call for such a small bird,” Ms Delahant said.

“She then stands on her tiptoes and bows her head repeatedly and chases the male around with her wings outstretched – just like an aeroplane – to get his attention.”

This mesmerising dance is the prelude* to a unique partnership.

“Once the female has secured the male’s interest, they circle and spin around one another repeatedly, closely side-by-side,” Ms Delahant said.

Following this elaborate* performance, the male Plains-wanderer assumes a vital role fulfilling important housekeeping duties*.

“Once The Plains-wanderer eggs are laid and chicks hatch, the male plays an important role in caring for them. He adorably grabs the empty eggshells in his beak, carries them and throws them away to protect the nest from predators*.”

These chicks joined 20 adult Plains-wanderers in the zoo’s specialised program, contributing to the National Recovery Program* aimed at saving the species.

In the past 20 years, Plains-wanderer populations in the wild have sharply declined* by more than 85 per cent.

Fewer than 1000 adult Plains-wanderers remain in Victoria’s Northern Plains and New South Wales Riverina. Picture: supplied

This decline is attributed to habitat destruction*, grazing impacts*, limited knowledge of the species, and extreme weather.

There are now fewer than 1000 adult Plains-wanderers remaining in Victoria’s Northern Plains and New South Wales Riverina.

Plains-wanderers are unique grassland birds recognised by their distinctive straw-yellow legs, bills, and fawn plumage with fine black rosettes.

They stand as a genetically distinct* species, the last of their kind, and are among the 27 Australian priority threatened species* Zoos Victoria is committed* to saving from extinction*.

GLOSSARY

conservation: the act of protecting and taking care of animals and plants to keep them safe and ensure they don’t disappear forever

the act of protecting and taking care of animals and plants to keep them safe and ensure they don’t disappear forever critically endangered: a term used to describe animals or plants that are at great risk of disappearing forever if we don’t help them

a term used to describe animals or plants that are at great risk of disappearing forever if we don’t help them breeding: when animals have babies

when animals have babies endangered species: animals or plants that are in danger of disappearing from the Earth

animals or plants that are in danger of disappearing from the Earth captivating: very interesting and attention-grabbing

very interesting and attention-grabbing courtship dance: a special dance that animals do to attract a mate (a partner)

a special dance that animals do to attract a mate (a partner) quirky behaviours: unusual or strange actions that animals do

unusual or strange actions that animals do elongated: extended, stretched, made longer than usual

extended, stretched, made longer than usual native: something that belongs to a particular place or country

something that belongs to a particular place or country prelude: something that happens before the main event

something that happens before the main event elaborate: something with a lot of detail or that involves many different parts

something with a lot of detail or that involves many different parts housekeeping duties: tasks related to taking care of a home or nest

tasks related to taking care of a home or nest predators: animals that hunt and eat other animals

animals that hunt and eat other animals National Recovery Program: A big plan to save animals and bring their populations back to healthy levels

A big plan to save animals and bring their populations back to healthy levels sharply declined: when something goes down very quickly or sharply

when something goes down very quickly or sharply habitat destruction: when a place where animals live is harmed or destroyed

when a place where animals live is harmed or destroyed grazing impacts: when animals eat too much of the plants in an area

when animals eat too much of the plants in an area genetically distinct: different in their genes or DNA from other animals

different in their genes or DNA from other animals priority threatened species: animals that need our help urgently because they are at risk of disappearing

animals that need our help urgently because they are at risk of disappearing committed: a promise to do something and not give up on it

a promise to do something and not give up on it extinction: when a species disappears completely and forever

QUICK QUIZ

What kind of birds are Plains-wanderers? What is the unique sound that the female Plains-wanderer makes to attract a mate? How do Plains-wanderers protect their nest from predators? Why are Plains-wanderers in danger of disappearing? What is Zoos Victoria committed to?

LISTEN TO THIS STORY

CLASSROOM ACTIVITIES

1. Endangered species explorer cards

Choose an endangered species, like The Plains-wanderer, to research. Find out how it looks, where it lives, and why it’s endangered. Using blank cards or paper, create a collector card for your chosen endangered species. Make them attractive and interesting, just like the cards you collect and swap with friends. Include a picture and share the facts you’ve learned.

Once finished, swap your collector cards with classmates to learn more about different endangered species.

Time: allow 30 minutes to complete this activity

Curriculum Links: English, Creative and Visual Arts, Science, Social Studies, Creative and Critical Thinking

2. Extension

Imagine you’re a young Plains-wanderer chick, and you need a safe and comfortable mobile home. Think about what materials you’d use to build it and how it would protect you from dangers. Sketch your design on the paper and show us what your portable house looks like. Once you’re done, you can share your creative ideas with the class and explain why you chose certain features for your mobile home. Have fun letting your imagination run wild!

Time: Allow 20 minutes

Curriculum Links: English, Design and Technologies, Critical and Creative Thinking

VCOP ACTIVITY

BAB it!

Show you have read and understood the article by writing three sentences using the connectives “because’’, “and”, and “but” (BAB). Your sentences can share different facts or opinions, or the same ones but written about in different ways.