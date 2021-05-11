animals Reading level: green

He’s the first South Australian dog to win an official state government award, and for good reason.

Zero, the court companion dog, spends his days pattering* around courtrooms as a friendly and furry support for those testifying in sensitive cases — and he has now been awarded for his duties.

The four-year-old labrador became the first dog to receive the SA Premier’s Excellence Award for public sector values, in recognition of his commitment to service, professionalism, trust, respect, courage and tenacity*.

Attorney-General Vickie Chapman said Zero embodied* the values of the award.

“Zero has helped more than 100 vulnerable* victims* or witnesses*, both during meetings and in the courtroom,” Ms Chapman said.

“He is able to pick up on their distress and then provide support in subtle ways, such as leaning into them, sitting by their feet, or looking at them.”

The court companion dog has assisted people preparing for hearings since 2018, but legislation* introduced last September now allows Zero to come with them into the courtroom.

“He has become a crucial* and much-loved member of the team, who embodies the values of the premier’s excellence awards,” Ms Chapman said.

Zero’s handler, prosecutor* Darren Evans, said at home the dog was playful, fun and loving – the same qualities he shows in court as a companion.

“He’s had a massive impact on vulnerable victims, particularly children,” Mr Evans said.

He said he was happy to see Zero receive an award.

“It was pretty wild … everyone was fawning* over him and playing all morning.”

Originally set to become a guide dog, Zero’s duties are part of an initiative of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in partnership with Guide Dogs SA/NT.

GLOSSARY

pattering: running with quick, light steps

running with quick, light steps tenacity: determination

determination embodied: a visible form of a quality, idea or feeling

a visible form of a quality, idea or feeling vulnerable: in need of special care, support and protection

in need of special care, support and protection victim: a person harmed as a result of crime, accident or other event

a person harmed as a result of crime, accident or other event witness: someone who sees an event, crime or accident happen

someone who sees an event, crime or accident happen legislation: laws

laws crucial: vital, necessary, important

vital, necessary, important prosecutor: conducts the case against the defendant in a criminal court

conducts the case against the defendant in a criminal court fawning: display of affection

