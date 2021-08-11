animals Reading level: green

China’s famous herd of wandering wild elephants is heading home after a 17-month walkabout that has baffled zoologists* and caused chaos in towns and villages along the way.

The animals ambled* more than 480km north from a forest in the southwestern province of Yunnan to reach Kunming, the capital, before turning around and heading home. One of the females even gave birth along the way.

The 14 remaining Asian elephants were guided across the ­Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on the night of Sunday 8 August and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they usually live on the border of Myanmar and Laos. The herd is now in Yuanjiang county, about 200km from the reserve.

Experts do not know what caused the elephants to undertake the journey, which was closely monitored to alert people in their path so that villagers could get out of way, avoid injury and protect their crops and property where possible.

Wildlife rangers left food at regular stops to try to guide them away from built-up areas and eventually to tempt the elephants home.

The herd, initially made up of 16 elephants, left home in March last year. The calf was born in December and the group made it to Kunming, a city of about 4.4 million people, by early June.

During the trek two elephants left to begin solo adventures. One was later tranquillised and taken home in July.

Experts have suggested that the most likely explanation for what seems to be an aimless* trek is that the rainforests they rely on are shrinking around them. Suitable food sources may have become harder to find because of the growing number of rubber tree and tea plantations that have sprung up in the area.

Others suggest that a magnetic storm caused by abnormal solar activities started the migration.

WORLD ELEPHANT DAY

Elephants rescued from Indian circuses and temples were treated to a feast of their favourite fruits and vegetables to celebrate World Elephant Day.

A lavish spread of watermelons, bananas, papayas and pumpkins was laid out for the Asian elephants at a sanctuary near the banks of the Yamuna River, on the outskirts of the ancient holy city of Mathura.

The centre observes a week of events surrounding World Elephant Day on Friday 12 August.

Most of the 28 elephants at the centre have chronic illness and various health issues ranging from abscesses*, cataracts*, blindness and joint pain after living in captivity, said conservationists with Wildlife SOS, which operates the sanctuary.

“World Elephant Day is there to promote awareness about the plight of elephants in India and around the world, and what they actually go through and why their population is declining,” said Shirina Sawhney from Wildlife SOS, which also runs India’s only elephant hospital.

Elephants are an important part of Indian culture and are often seen during festivals and processions in the country’s south. They are also used in the north and west as tourist attractions at several forts and palaces.

While revered* as cultural and religious icons, elephants are also mistreated, and continue to be victims of electrocution, poaching*, train accidents and poisoning.

The number of wild Asiatic elephants, primarily found in India and parts of South and Southeast Asia, has fallen to under 50,000, just 15 per cent of its historic average, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Main story originally published in The Times and is reprinted with permission.

GLOSSARY

zoologists: animal experts

animal experts ambled: walked or moved at a slow, relaxed pace

walked or moved at a slow, relaxed pace aimless: without purpose, meaning or direction

without purpose, meaning or direction lavish: generous, special, elaborate

generous, special, elaborate abscess: pus build up in body tissue

pus build up in body tissue cataracts: clouding of the eye lens

clouding of the eye lens revered: deeply respected and admired

deeply respected and admired poaching: illegally taking wild animals or plants

