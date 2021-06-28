Caterpillar venom could be used to make medicine

animals Reading level: red

The venom of a common Australian caterpillar could be used to fight diseases in humans and livestock, new research has found.

University of Queensland researchers have discovered the caterpillars of the mottled cup moth, commonly found in eastern Australia, have a complex* venom that could be used to make medicines and pest control.

The study’s lead researcher Dr Andrew Walker said the venom of the Doratifera vulnerans caterpillar, whose scientific name means “bearer of the gifts of wounds”, was made up of 151 toxins*, some of which had the potential to be used to kill parasites* and bacteria* that cause disease.

“Previously researchers had no idea what was in the venom or how they induce pain,” Dr Walker said.

“We found that the venom is mostly peptides* and shows stunning complexity*, containing 151 different protein*-based toxins* from 59 different families.”

The research team made 13 of the peptides in the laboratory, with some showing very high power and the potential to kill infections in humans.

The research, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, also found the peptides could possibly kill a parasite that is harmful to livestock.

Dr Walker said venoms used by animals as defences against predators were previously thought to be simple in composition*.

The cup moth caterpillar, which is typically green, red or brown in appearance, has clusters of stinging spines which are displayed when disturbed.

Caterpillars of the mottled cup moth

The spines, containing a venom similar to spiders, wasps, bees and ants, are thought to have evolved as a defence against predation* by birds and other animals.

Dr Walker said the caterpillar tucked away its spines when it didn’t need them, probably to preserve its venom.

But if the caterpillar was attacked by a predator or even if someone lightly brushed against it, the spines injected liquid venom that caused a sharp or burning pain similar to a bee sting.

GLOSSARY

complex: having many different and connected parts, complicated

having many different and connected parts, complicated toxins: poisons

poisons parasites: organisms that live on or in another organism, feeding from it

organisms that live on or in another organism, feeding from it bacteria: tiny organisms that are also called germs

tiny organisms that are also called germs peptides: chains of amino acids, which are like a living thing’s chemical building blocks

chains of amino acids, which are like a living thing’s chemical building blocks complexity: being complex, complicated

being complex, complicated protein: a substance made up of chains of amino acids

a substance made up of chains of amino acids composition: the way something is made up

the way something is made up predation: the act of one animal preying on another

