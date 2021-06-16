animals Reading level: green

A sea of cobwebs blanketed a Gippsland town in Victoria last week as the region was lashed by flooding.

Arachnophobes*, beware: in a phenomenon* called ballooning, cooler weather conditions have seen spiders covering stretches of the Longford area in cloudlike cobwebs as they attempt to shelter themselves from wet conditions on the ground.

Gippsland-based photographer Lotje McDonald captured the ballooning in action and said locals are still mesmerised* by the phenomenon despite spiders staking their claim on the land whenever there is a flood.

“It is quite a sight still for the locals – there were billions of them,” Ms McDonald said.

Ms McDonald said she was “amazed” at how much terrain* the spiders had covered, and trawled through thick layers of their webs to snap the shots.

“The whole South Gippsland highway was covered in spider webs,” she said. “I was covered in them by the end of the shoot.”

Museums Victoria senior insects curator* Dr Ken Walker said “millions and millions” of spiders created the airborne cobwebs following the onset of heavy rain and dropping temperatures.

“People just don’t realise there are millions of them out there because they are normally down on the ground,” Dr Walker said.

Dr Walker said while ballooning lasted just a few days, it can often stretch across several kilometres of land, as well as floating just as high into the sky.

“This can stretch over hundreds of kilometres and be blown up to 3 km in the air,” he said.

Dr Walker said ballooning was a temporary survival tactic that allowed the spiders to continue to hunt for food and house their young while the ground below dried out after the flooding.

“They let silk out and it floats up so they can get away from the sodden ground,” he said.

“If they were on the ground they would drown. It is a survival and dispersal* technique.”

GLOSSARY

arachnophobe: someone with an extreme or irrational fear of spiders

someone with an extreme or irrational fear of spiders phenomenon: a remarkable occurrence or thing

a remarkable occurrence or thing mesmerised: capture the complete attention, hypnotise or transfix

capture the complete attention, hypnotise or transfix terrain: ground area, stretch of land

ground area, stretch of land curator: keeper or custodian of museum or other collection

keeper or custodian of museum or other collection dispersal: spreading things or people over a wide area

