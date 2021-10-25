animals Reading level: green

The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, affectionately known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($10.3 million AUD) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house.

The enormous skeleton, estimated to be over 66 million years old, was found in 2014 in South Dakota, US. The triceratops dinosaur species is known for the distinctive three horns on its head.

Big John, named after the owner of the land where it was found, is certified* by the Guinness World Records as the largest documented* skeleton of a triceratops. The dinosaur died in an ancient flood plain on the island continent stretching from present-day Alaska to Mexico, allowing the conservation* of its skeleton in mud.

The skeleton is 7.15m long and stands 2.7m high at the hips. The skull represents more than one third of its total length, with two large horns over 1.1m long each.

Big John’s skeleton is more than 60 per cent complete and its skull more than 75 per cent complete, making it unique.

Auctioneer Alexandre Giquello said the hefty price tag was “a record for Europe.”

“The overall quality of Big John really deserved this price,” said palaeontology* expert Iacopo Briano. “For a triceratops and for an herbivore*, this is an unbelievable record.”

Last year, a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton reached the equivalent of almost $43 million AUD at an auction in New York, becoming the most expensive dinosaur ever sold.

Big John was sold to a private US buyer who asked to remain anonymous*.

“It’s being acquired* by an American collector … absolutely thrilled with the idea of being able to bring a piece like this to his personal use,” said Djuan Rivers, a representative of the buyer.

“The history behind this and the duration of it is absolutely impressive. So to be able to be a part of preserving something of this nature … it’s also something extremely special.”

