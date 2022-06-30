Bees in ‘lockdown” to stop spread of deadly Varroa mite in NSW

animals Reading level: green

A “bee lockdown” has been introduced to limit the movement of hives around NSW after a deadly foreign parasite* was detected last week.

The statewide emergency order, issued on June 26, bans the movement of bees across NSW after the devastating Varroa mite was detected in hives arriving at the Port of Newcastle, about 160km north of Sydney.

A 10km quarantine* zone was immediately put around the port while the hives were destroyed, before the NSW government stepped up its response to include the entire state.

The emergency order came after contact tracing revealed a beekeeper had used equipment from within the 10km quarantine zone on a beekeeping property 450km away at Trangie.

Southern Cross University bee expert Dr Cooper Schouten said the domestic honey bee industry risked losing more than $70 million a year if the Varroa mite became established in Australia, with major impacts also on those who supply pollination services.

NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders described the detection of the Varroa mite as “high stakes”, given Australia was one of the few countries in the world not to have the parasite.

“The stage right now is to lock everything down and do the contact tracing,” Mr Saunders said, urging beekeepers to “check your hives” immediately for the mites.

“Whether you’re a hobbyist* or professional beekeeper, if you look at your hives, you know if something isn’t right.”

Illawarra-based bee farmer Ben Grant said the detection of the parasite in NSW was a blow to the industry.

“It’s heavy news for us all, it has decimated* bees worldwide,” Mr Grant said.

“It’s so detrimental* to bees and, after that, mankind of course.

“We’ve done such a good job to keep it out of the country.”

Mr Grant said he hoped some Australian ingenuity* would help combat the parasite locally.

University of Sydney physical biochemist Dr Joel Mackay said his team was working to develop insecticides* that would kill the Varroa mite without harming bees.

“In this way, we are hoping to establish a more robust control strategy for when the time comes that Varroa slips through our defences, which have held up pretty well so far,” he said.

“Most insecticides are non-selective – they will kill many insects, not just the ones you’re trying to target – so we are on a quest to change that.”

